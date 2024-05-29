What's Driving Ameresco Inc's Surprising 50% Stock Rally?

32 minutes ago

Ameresco Inc (AMRC, Financial), a prominent player in the construction industry, has recently witnessed a significant uptick in its stock performance. Over the past week, the company's stock price has surged by 9.98%, and over the last three months, it has seen an impressive 50.41% increase. Currently, Ameresco boasts a market capitalization of $1.63 billion. Despite this positive trend, the GF Value, which stands at $48.93, suggests caution, labeling the stock as a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice."

Company Overview

Ameresco Inc specializes in providing energy efficiency solutions and distributing solar energy products across North America and Europe. The company focuses on projects aimed at reducing energy and operational costs for various institutional, commercial, and industrial entities. Ameresco's business segments include U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Alternative Fuels, Non-Solar DG, and All Other, with the majority of its revenue stemming from the U.S. Regions segment. 1793362485613588480.png

Assessing Profitability

Ameresco's financial health is robust, with a Profitability Rank of 8/10, indicating strong performance within the industry. The company's Operating Margin is 5.97%, which is better than 54.95% of its peers. Additionally, its Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) stand at 6.72% and 1.72% respectively, both surpassing industry averages. Ameresco's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is also commendable at 5.28%. Notably, the company has been profitable for the past 10 years, a feat better than 99.94% of its competitors. 1793362518807310336.png

Growth Trajectory

Ameresco's Growth Rank is a perfect 10/10, reflecting its top-tier growth performance. The company has demonstrated a consistent increase in revenue, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 7.00% and a 5-Year Rate of 12.60%. Future revenue growth is estimated at 14.01% over the next 3 to 5 years. Earnings Per Share (EPS) growth has also been strong, with a 3-Year Growth Rate of 3.60% and a 5-Year Rate of 12.10%, with future EPS expected to grow by 25.00%. 1793362537392271360.png

Key Shareholders

Notable investors in Ameresco include Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio), holding 8.15% of shares, Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.08%, and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) who owns 0.07%. These major holders underscore the confidence experienced investors have in Ameresco's market strategy and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

Ameresco operates in a competitive environment with key players such as NV5 Global Inc (NVEE, Financial) with a market cap of $1.53 billion, Granite Construction Inc (GVA, Financial) valued at $2.72 billion, and Primoris Services Corp (PRIM, Financial) with a market cap of $2.81 billion. These companies, like Ameresco, are significant contributors to the construction industry, particularly in the energy efficiency and solar product sectors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ameresco Inc's recent stock performance and robust financial health paint a promising picture for the company. However, the GF Value and Valuation suggest that investors should proceed with caution. The company's strong profitability metrics, consistent growth in revenue and earnings, and the backing of significant shareholders position it well for future success, albeit with potential risks as indicated by its current valuation. Investors are advised to consider these factors carefully when making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
