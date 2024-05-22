e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Q4 Earnings: EPS and Revenue Beat Analyst Estimates with 71% Sales Growth

Company Reports Record Net Sales and Market Share Growth

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: $321.1 million for Q4, a 71% increase year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $292.17 million.
  • Gross Margin: Improved by 180 basis points to 71%, driven by favorable foreign exchange impacts, cost savings, and improved transportation costs.
  • Net Income: $14.5 million on a GAAP basis for Q4, compared to $16.2 million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.25 for Q4, compared to $0.29 in the same period last year.
  • Full Year Net Sales: $1.02 billion, up 77% year-over-year, marking the strongest year of net sales growth on record.
  • Full Year Net Income: $127.7 million on a GAAP basis, compared to $61.5 million in the previous year.
  • Fiscal 2025 Outlook: Expected net sales of $1.23-1.25 billion, reflecting a 20-22% increase over fiscal 2024.
Article's Main Image

On May 22, 2024, e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing robust financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. The company, known for its wide range of cosmetic products marketed under brands such as e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare, reported significant growth in net sales and market share.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Performance

For the fourth quarter, e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF, Financial) reported net sales of $321.1 million, a 71% increase compared to the same period last year. This impressive growth was driven by strong performance across both retailer and e-commerce channels. The company's gross margin also improved by 180 basis points to 71%, attributed to favorable foreign exchange impacts, international price increases, and cost savings.

1793379178788319232.png

Despite the increase in selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses to $210.2 million, or 65% of net sales, the company achieved a net income of $14.5 million on a GAAP basis. Adjusted net income stood at $30.8 million, with adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.23.

Full Year Fiscal 2024 Achievements

For the full fiscal year, e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF, Financial) reported net sales of $1.02 billion, marking a 77% increase from the previous year. The company's gross margin for the year increased by 330 basis points to 71%. SG&A expenses rose to $574.4 million, or 56% of net sales, primarily due to increased marketing and digital spend, compensation and benefits, and other operational costs.

Net income for the year was $127.7 million on a GAAP basis, with adjusted net income at $183.8 million. The company reported diluted EPS of $2.21 on a GAAP basis and adjusted diluted EPS of $3.18, exceeding the annual estimate of $2.15.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF, Financial) ended fiscal 2024 with $108.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $161.8 million in long-term debt and finance lease obligations. The company also completed the acquisition of Naturium, a high-performance skincare brand, for $333.0 million, furthering its mission to make beauty accessible to all.

Fiscal 2025 Outlook

Looking ahead, e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF, Financial) provided an optimistic outlook for fiscal 2025, expecting net sales to increase by 20-22% to approximately $1.23-1.25 billion. The company also anticipates adjusted EBITDA to rise to $285-289 million and adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $3.20-3.25.

Conclusion

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF, Financial) has demonstrated exceptional growth and resilience in fiscal 2024, significantly surpassing analyst estimates. The company's strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Naturium and expansion in international markets, position it well for continued success in the coming fiscal year. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) leverages its strong market position to drive further growth and profitability.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from e.l.f. Beauty Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.