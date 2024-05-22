Universal Corp (UVV) Reports 7% Revenue Growth and 35% EPS Increase in FY 2024 Earnings

Revenue Growth and Strategic Investments Highlight Annual Performance

Summary
  • Revenue: $2.75 billion, up by 7% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $119.6 million, down from $124.1 million in the previous year.
  • Gross Profit Margin: Improved to 19.50% from 17.83%.
  • Operating Income: $222.0 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted Diluted EPS: $5.08, up by 35% from $3.77 in the previous year.
  • Tobacco Operations Revenue: $2.44 billion, an increase of 8% year-over-year.
  • Ingredients Operations Revenue: $309.8 million, a slight decrease of 1% year-over-year.
On May 22, 2024, Universal Corp (UVV, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting robust financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. Universal Corp, a global leaf tobacco supplier, procures leaf tobacco from farmers, processes it, and sells it to companies that manufacture consumer tobacco products. The company operates through two segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations, with the majority of its revenue derived from the United States.

Performance Overview

Universal Corp (UVV, Financial) reported a notable increase in revenue and operating income for fiscal year 2024. Consolidated revenues rose by $178.7 million to $2.7 billion, a 7% increase compared to fiscal year 2023. This growth was driven by higher tobacco sales prices and an improved product mix in the Tobacco Operations segment.

Operating income for fiscal year 2024 was $222.0 million, up $40.9 million from the previous year. Adjusted operating income, which excludes certain non-recurring items, increased by $49.2 million to $230.3 million. Despite these gains, net income for the fiscal year decreased slightly to $119.6 million, or $4.78 per diluted share, compared to $124.1 million, or $4.97 per diluted share, in fiscal year 2023. However, adjusted diluted earnings per share rose by 35% to $5.08.

Segment Performance

Tobacco Operations: Revenues for the Tobacco Operations segment increased by $180.5 million to $2.4 billion, primarily due to higher tobacco sales prices and a favorable product mix. Operating income for this segment rose by $49.5 million to $222.4 million, reflecting the positive impact of larger African crops and an improved product mix in Asia.

Ingredients Operations: The Ingredients Operations segment faced challenges, with revenues slightly declining by $1.8 million to $309.8 million. Operating income for this segment decreased to $4.0 million, impacted by higher costs related to infrastructure investments, lower new crop raw material prices, and inventory write-downs. However, the company anticipates future growth from new product sales and ongoing investments in commercial and research capabilities.

Financial Highlights

Metric FY 2024 FY 2023 Change
Sales and other operating revenue $2,748.6 million $2,569.8 million 7%
Operating income $222.0 million $181.1 million 23%
Net income $119.6 million $124.1 million (4%)
Diluted earnings per share $4.78 $4.97 (4%)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share $5.08 $3.77 35%

Operational and Strategic Insights

Universal Corp (UVV, Financial) made significant strides in its ingredients business, with ongoing investments in a state-of-the-art expansion project at the Lancaster manufacturing facility. This project is expected to be fully operational in the second half of fiscal year 2025, enhancing the company's processing capabilities and product portfolio.

"Fiscal year 2024 was an exceptional year for our tobacco business, as a favorable product mix, strong customer demand, and the sale of larger crops in Africa drove our strong operating results," stated George C. Freeman, III, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Corporation.

Despite the positive performance, the company faces challenges such as tight tobacco supply and elevated green tobacco prices. Universal Corp (UVV, Financial) is leveraging its global footprint and financial flexibility to manage these conditions and execute its tobacco strategies effectively.

Conclusion

Universal Corp (UVV, Financial) demonstrated strong financial performance in fiscal year 2024, driven by higher tobacco sales prices and strategic investments in its ingredients business. While challenges remain, the company's robust market position and ongoing investments in sustainability and innovation position it well for future growth.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Universal Corp for further details.

