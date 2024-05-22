Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Q2 FY2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates Despite Revenue Miss

  • Revenue: $1.455 billion for Q2 FY2024, up from $1.263 billion in Q2 FY2023, falling short of the analyst estimate of $1.510 billion.
  • GAAP Net Income: $299.1 million for Q2 FY2024, compared to $275.6 million in Q2 FY2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.92 per diluted share for Q2 FY2024, compared to $1.78 per diluted share in Q2 FY2023.
  • Non-GAAP Net Income: $466.9 million for Q2 FY2024, compared to $368.3 million in Q2 FY2023.
  • Non-GAAP EPS: $3.00 per diluted share for Q2 FY2024, compared to $2.38 per diluted share in Q2 FY2023.
  • Full-Year Revenue Target: Raised to a range of $6.090 billion to $6.150 billion for FY2024.
  • Full-Year GAAP EPS Target: Raised to a range of $9.14 to $9.36 for FY2024.
On May 22, 2024, Synopsys Inc (SNPS, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. Synopsys, a leading provider of electronic design automation software, intellectual property, and software integrity products, reported revenue of $1.455 billion for the quarter, falling short of the analyst estimate of $1.510 billion. However, the company exceeded earnings per share (EPS) expectations, reporting $3.00 on a non-GAAP basis, compared to the estimated $2.02.

Company Overview

Synopsys Inc (SNPS, Financial) is renowned for its electronic design automation (EDA) software, which automates the chip design process, enhancing design accuracy, productivity, and complexity in a full-flow end-to-end solution. The firm's growing software integrity (SI) business allows customers to continuously manage and test the code base for security and quality. Synopsys' comprehensive portfolio benefits from the convergence of semiconductor companies moving up-stack toward systems-like companies and systems companies moving down-stack toward in-house chip design.

Performance and Challenges

Synopsys Inc (SNPS, Financial) reported a revenue increase to $1.455 billion for Q2 FY2024, up from $1.263 billion in the same quarter last year. Despite this growth, the revenue fell short of the analyst estimate of $1.510 billion. The company's net income on a GAAP basis was $299.1 million, or $1.92 per diluted share, compared to $275.6 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, in Q2 FY2023. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $466.9 million, or $3.00 per diluted share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $2.02.

Financial Achievements

Synopsys Inc (SNPS, Financial) demonstrated strong operational execution and business momentum, as highlighted by CEO Sassine Ghazi:

“We continued our strong operational execution and business momentum in Q2. Customers continue investing in Synopsys solutions to maximize their R&D and power their future innovations for this era of pervasive intelligence.”

Additionally, CFO Shelagh Glaser noted:

“Synopsys’ strong Q2 results were driven by our team’s relentless focus on execution, our leading technology that is mission-critical to customers, and our resilient business model.”

Key Financial Metrics

Synopsys Inc (SNPS, Financial) provided the following key financial metrics for Q2 FY2024:

Metric Q2 FY2024 Q2 FY2023
Revenue $1.455 billion $1.263 billion
GAAP Net Income $299.1 million $275.6 million
GAAP EPS $1.92 $1.78
Non-GAAP Net Income $466.9 million $368.3 million
Non-GAAP EPS $3.00 $2.38

Analysis and Future Outlook

Synopsys Inc (SNPS, Financial) has shown resilience and strong performance in Q2 FY2024, particularly in its non-GAAP earnings, which significantly exceeded analyst expectations. The company's strategic focus on enhancing its EDA and SI solutions continues to drive customer investment and innovation. However, the revenue miss indicates potential challenges in market conditions or competitive pressures that may need to be addressed.

Looking ahead, Synopsys has raised its full-year targets for revenue and non-GAAP EPS, reflecting confidence in its business model and operational execution. The planned acquisition of Ansys is expected to further strengthen Synopsys' position in the market, providing additional growth opportunities.

For more detailed financial information and analysis, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Synopsys Inc for further details.

