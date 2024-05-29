NVIDIA Corp Q1 FY25 Earnings: EPS and Revenue Surpass Expectations with Record Data Center Revenue

Strong Data Center Revenue Drives Exceptional Performance

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $26.0 billion, up 18% from Q4 and up 262% year-over-year, surpassing the analyst estimate of $24.65 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $5.98, up 21% from the previous quarter and up 629% year-over-year.
  • Data Center Revenue: Record $22.6 billion, up 23% from Q4 and up 427% year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: 78.4%, up 2.4 percentage points from Q4 and up 13.8 percentage points year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $14.88 billion, up 21% from Q4 and up 628% year-over-year.
  • Operating Income: $16.91 billion, up 24% from Q4 and up 690% year-over-year.
  • Forward Stock Split: Announced a ten-for-one forward stock split effective June 7, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On May 22, 2024, NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, showcasing remarkable financial results that exceeded analyst expectations. The company reported record quarterly revenue of $26.0 billion, an 18% increase from the previous quarter and a staggering 262% rise from the same period last year. GAAP earnings per diluted share were $5.98, up 21% from the previous quarter and up 629% year-over-year. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $6.12, surpassing the analyst estimate of $5.16.

1793384201467359232.png

Company Overview

NVIDIA is a leading developer of graphics processing units (GPUs), traditionally used to enhance computing platforms, particularly in gaming applications. Over time, GPUs have become crucial in artificial intelligence (AI) applications. NVIDIA not only offers AI GPUs but also a software platform, CUDA, for AI model development and training. The company is also expanding its data center networking solutions to handle complex workloads.

Performance and Challenges

NVIDIA's performance in Q1 FY25 was driven by strong demand for generative AI training and inference on its Hopper platform. Data Center revenue reached a record $22.6 billion, up 23% from the previous quarter and up 427% year-over-year. This growth highlights the increasing importance of AI in various sectors, including consumer internet, enterprise, automotive, and healthcare.

However, the company faces challenges such as maintaining its growth trajectory and managing increased operating expenses, which rose by 10% quarter-over-quarter and 39% year-over-year. These challenges could impact future profitability if not managed effectively.

Financial Achievements

NVIDIA's financial achievements in Q1 FY25 are significant for the semiconductor industry. The company's gross margin improved to 78.4%, up from 76.0% in the previous quarter and 64.6% a year ago. Operating income surged to $16.9 billion, a 24% increase from the previous quarter and a 690% rise year-over-year. Net income also saw a substantial increase, reaching $14.9 billion, up 21% from the previous quarter and 628% year-over-year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 FY25 Q4 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q/Q Y/Y
Revenue ($ millions) 26,044 22,103 7,192 Up 18% Up 262%
Gross Margin 78.4% 76.0% 64.6% Up 2.4 pts Up 13.8 pts
Operating Income ($ millions) 16,909 13,615 2,140 Up 24% Up 690%
Net Income ($ millions) 14,881 12,285 2,043 Up 21% Up 628%
Diluted EPS $5.98 $4.93 $0.82 Up 21% Up 629%

Commentary and Analysis

"The next industrial revolution has begun — companies and countries are partnering with NVIDIA to shift the trillion-dollar traditional data centers to accelerated computing and build a new type of data center — AI factories — to produce a new commodity: artificial intelligence," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

This statement underscores the transformative impact of AI on various industries and NVIDIA's pivotal role in this evolution. The company's strategic initiatives, such as the Blackwell platform and Spectrum-X, are set to drive future growth by enabling large-scale AI applications.

Outlook

Looking ahead, NVIDIA expects revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 to be approximately $28.0 billion, plus or minus 2%. The company also anticipates GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins to be around 74.8% and 75.5%, respectively. These projections indicate continued strong performance driven by robust demand for AI solutions.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from NVIDIA Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.