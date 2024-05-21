On May 21, 2024, Gregory Peters, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Netflix Inc (NFLX, Financial), executed a sale of 4,846 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $650 per share, totaling approximately $3,149,900.

Netflix Inc (NFLX, Financial), a prominent player in the content streaming industry, offers a wide variety of award-winning TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen, and can play, pause, and resume watching without commercials.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 44,993 shares of Netflix Inc and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been 48 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Netflix Inc were trading at $650 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $275.98 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 44.45, which is above the industry median of 18.86.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $479.55, indicating that at the current price of $650, Netflix Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.36.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into how the company's top executives view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.