Director A Zeffiro Sells 2,000 Shares of Atkore Inc (ATKR)

On May 22, 2024, A Zeffiro, Director of Atkore Inc (ATKR, Financial), executed a sale of 2,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $154.11 each, totaling $308,220.

Atkore Inc (ATKR, Financial) is a company that manufactures and distributes electrical, safety, and infrastructure products. The company has a significant presence in the construction and industrial markets, providing materials that are essential for electrical conduit, cable management, and metal framing systems.

Over the past year, the insider, A Zeffiro, has sold a total of 2,750 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed in the insider transaction history for Atkore Inc, where there have been 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of Atkore Inc were trading at $154.11 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $5.66 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 9.67, which is lower than both the industry median of 23.53 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Atkore Inc is estimated at $140.94 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at current price levels.

