Insider Sale: CEO Edward M. Kaye of Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK) Sells 42,350 Shares

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On May 20, 2024, Edward M. Kaye, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK, Financial), executed a significant stock transaction, selling 42,350 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on May 22, 2024, as detailed in the SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $15.43 each, totaling approximately $653,420.55.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK, Financial) is a biotechnology firm focused on developing treatments for genetic diseases by precisely upregulating protein expression. The company's innovative approach aims to address severe genetic disorders for which there are limited treatment options.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 53,500 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed in the company's insider activity, where there have been 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

1793403328890302464.png

Following this transaction, the market cap of Stoke Therapeutics Inc stands at $824.015 million. The stock's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are crucial for investors tracking the company's performance and stock value. Additionally, the GF Value provides a further perspective on the stock's fair value, considering historical trading prices, financials, and analysts' projections.

The insider's decision to sell shares could be influenced by various personal or professional reasons. Investors often monitor insider transactions as part of their analysis to understand better the company's internal perspective on the stock's value and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.