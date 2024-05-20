On May 20, 2024, Edward M. Kaye, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK, Financial), executed a significant stock transaction, selling 42,350 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on May 22, 2024, as detailed in the SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $15.43 each, totaling approximately $653,420.55.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK, Financial) is a biotechnology firm focused on developing treatments for genetic diseases by precisely upregulating protein expression. The company's innovative approach aims to address severe genetic disorders for which there are limited treatment options.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 53,500 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed in the company's insider activity, where there have been 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Following this transaction, the market cap of Stoke Therapeutics Inc stands at $824.015 million. The stock's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are crucial for investors tracking the company's performance and stock value. Additionally, the GF Value provides a further perspective on the stock's fair value, considering historical trading prices, financials, and analysts' projections.

The insider's decision to sell shares could be influenced by various personal or professional reasons. Investors often monitor insider transactions as part of their analysis to understand better the company's internal perspective on the stock's value and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.