On May 20, 2024, Ravi Inukonda, the Chief Financial Officer of DoorDash Inc (DASH, Financial), sold 14,163 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 116,106 shares and has not purchased any shares.

DoorDash Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. The platform facilitates the delivery of food items, groceries, and other products.

On the date of the sale, shares of DoorDash Inc were priced at $113.74, resulting in a transaction valued at approximately $1,609,982. The company's market cap stands at $45.65 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for DoorDash Inc is $112.01 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 109 insider sells at DoorDash Inc, indicating a trend where insiders are choosing to sell shares rather than purchase new ones.

This recent sale by the insider aligns with the broader trend observed within the company, where more insiders are selling shares than buying. Investors and stakeholders may find this trend worth noting as they assess the company's stock and its market position.

