On May 20, 2024, Jennifer Jones, the Chief Accounting Officer of Coinbase Global Inc (COIN, Financial), sold 2,925 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, totaling 129,761 shares sold.

Coinbase Global Inc operates as a platform for buying, selling, transferring, and storing digital currency. It is known for its role in offering an accessible way for users to engage with digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

On the date of the sale, shares of Coinbase Global Inc were priced at $212.64. This pricing values the company with a market cap of approximately $56.85 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 45.39, which is above both the industry median of 19.63 and the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of Coinbase Global Inc is calculated at $103.57, indicating that with a current price of $212.64, the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.05.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 132 insider sells at Coinbase Global Inc, reflecting a trend of insider selling activities.

This recent transaction by the insider aligns with the ongoing trend of insider selling at Coinbase Global Inc, suggesting a consistent pattern in insider trading activities.

