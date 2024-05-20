On May 20, 2024, Lawrence Brock, the Chief People Officer of Coinbase Global Inc (COIN, Financial), sold 14,244 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, during which Lawrence Brock sold a total of 417,342 shares.

Coinbase Global Inc operates as a digital currency exchange and wallet service, allowing users to buy, sell, and store digital assets. It is a platform that facilitates the exchange of various cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many others for users worldwide.

On the date of the sale, shares of Coinbase Global Inc were priced at $212.8. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $56.85 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 45.39, which is above both the industry median of 19.63 and the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of Coinbase Global Inc is calculated at $103.57, indicating that with a current price of $212.8, the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.05.

The valuation metrics suggest a premium compared to historical and industry averages. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business projections.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys at Coinbase Global Inc, but there have been 132 insider sells, indicating a trend among insiders that might be worth noting for current and potential investors.

This recent transaction by the insider adds to the ongoing trend of insider sales at the company, which could be an area of interest for market watchers and investors in Coinbase Global Inc.

