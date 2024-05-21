On May 21, 2024, Arun Raghupathy, Senior Vice President of NextNav Inc (NN, Financial), sold 34,453 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 104,043 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

NextNav Inc operates in the technology sector, providing next-generation GPS solutions that enhance the capabilities of existing GPS systems. The company's technology focuses on delivering precise and reliable vertical location capabilities.

Shares of NextNav Inc were priced at $7.76 on the day of the transaction. This pricing values the company with a market cap of approximately $888.96 million. The company's valuation metrics include a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

The insider transaction history for NextNav Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 30 insider sells and only 4 insider buys. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

For more detailed valuation, investors might consider looking at the GF Value of NextNav Inc to assess whether the stock is currently undervalued, fairly valued, or overvalued.

This recent sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at NextNav Inc.

