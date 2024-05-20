On May 20, 2024, Bronwen Bastone, Chief People Officer of Enfusion Inc (ENFN, Financial), executed a sale of 34,059 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred with the shares priced at $9.55 each.

Enfusion Inc (ENFN, Financial) specializes in providing cloud-based investment management software and services. The company's solutions are designed to optimize operational efficiency and enhance performance for a diverse range of financial firms globally.

Following this transaction, the insider's activity over the past year includes a total of 35,050 shares sold and no shares purchased. This recent sale aligns with a broader trend observed within Enfusion Inc, where there have been 26 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of Enfusion Inc were trading at $9.55 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $855.7 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 307.33, significantly above both the industry median of 27.07 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Enfusion Inc is estimated at $11.48 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may provide investors with context regarding executive confidence and potential future performance of Enfusion Inc (ENFN, Financial).

