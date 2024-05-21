On May 21, 2024, Steven Collis, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Cencora Inc (COR, Financial), sold 10,755 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. This sale is part of a broader pattern where the insider has sold a total of 192,146 shares over the past year, without purchasing any shares.

Cencora Inc, formerly known as AmerisourceBergen, is a global healthcare company focused on improving the access to pharmaceuticals and providing healthcare solutions. The company operates through various segments, including Pharmaceutical Distribution and Strategic Global Sourcing.

On the date of the sale, shares of Cencora Inc were priced at $221.3, valuing the transaction at approximately $2,379,071.5. This price reflects a market cap of approximately $43.23 billion for Cencora Inc.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 23.71, which is above both the industry median of 16.745 and the historical median for the company. This suggests a relatively high valuation compared to both its peers and its own past earnings multiples.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Cencora Inc is considered "Fairly Valued" with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12. The GF Value of $198.24 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 30 insider sells at Cencora Inc, indicating a trend where insiders are choosing to sell shares rather than purchase more.

This recent transaction by Steven Collis continues the trend of insider sales at Cencora Inc, providing an interesting point of observation for investors and market analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.