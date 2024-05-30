In recent trading sessions, Southern Copper Corp (SCCO, Financial) experienced a notable dip, with a 7.93% decrease in its stock price. Despite this daily loss, the stock has seen a significant 3-month gain of 41.64%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 3.01, investors and analysts are keen to determine whether Southern Copper stands as a significantly overvalued entity in the current market.

This analysis delves into the intrinsic value of Southern Copper, leveraging the proprietary GF Value to gauge whether the current market price reflects the true worth of the stock. Continue reading to uncover a detailed valuation analysis that might influence your investment decisions.

Company Overview

Southern Copper Corp operates as an integrated producer of copper and other minerals, with extensive facilities in Peru and Mexico, including mining, smelting, and refining operations. The company's primary output includes copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. Southern Copper is structured into three main segments: Peruvian operations, Mexican open-pit operations, and Mexican underground mining operations. A significant portion of its revenue is derived from copper sales, supplemented by non-copper products such as molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, and gold. The company's market operations span The Americas, Europe, and Asia.

With a current stock price of $116.66, Southern Copper has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, which prompts an analysis against its GF Value of $69.01, suggesting a potential overvaluation. Below is the income breakdown of Southern Copper:

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique valuation metric that estimates the fair value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor from past performance and growth, and projected future business performance. If Southern Copper's stock price significantly exceeds the GF Value line, it may indicate an overvaluation, suggesting lower future returns. Conversely, a price well below the GF Value could point to undervaluation and potentially higher future returns. Currently, Southern Copper appears significantly overvalued, raising concerns about the sustainability of its recent price levels.

Financial Strength and Stability

Investing in companies with robust financial health is crucial to avoid potential capital loss. Southern Copper's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.23 ranks lower than 82.78% of its peers in the Metals & Mining industry, which might raise some concerns about its debt levels. However, its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 by GuruFocus, indicating a relatively stable financial stance.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Profitability is often a telltale sign of a company's operational efficiency and market position. Southern Copper has maintained profitability over the past decade, with an impressive operating margin of 41.52%, which is superior to 96.02% of its industry counterparts. The company's growth metrics, such as a 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 7.4%, although moderate, still position it favorably for future scalability.

Moreover, Southern Copper's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 18.09% surpasses its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) of 11.37%, indicating effective management and value creation for shareholders. Below is the historical ROIC vs WACC comparison:

Conclusion

Despite the robust fundamentals and solid profitability, the current market valuation of Southern Copper (SCCO, Financial) suggests that it is significantly overvalued. Potential investors should weigh the high market valuation against the company's financial health and growth prospects. For a deeper insight into Southern Copper's financials, visit the 30-Year Financials here.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.