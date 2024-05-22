May 22, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT
Presentation
May 22, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Helen Marie Miles
Severn Trent PLC - CFO & Executive Director
* Olivia R. Garfield
Severn Trent PLC - CEO & Executive Director
=====================
Olivia R. Garfield - Severn Trent PLC - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning. I'm Liv Garfield, Chief Executive of Severn Trent, and I'm delighted to be here today to talk about our full year '24 financial results.
Now I'm in both (inaudible), as you can see from the sign behind, and you can see it's drizzling, which feels absolutely fair and just after a year of epic rainfall proportions. But we see our job has been about that we need to manage whatever the weather is, come rain or shine. It is for us to make sure that our customers receive the service that they expect, and we just crack on with a smile 365 days of the year.
Now let me talk to you now about the highlights of the last 12 months. Our first big proud moment is the fact that we're highly
Full Year 2024 Severn Trent PLC Earnings Pre-Recorded Presentation Transcript
May 22, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...