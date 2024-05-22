May 22, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 22, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Helen Marie Miles

Severn Trent PLC - CFO & Executive Director

* Olivia R. Garfield

Severn Trent PLC - CEO & Executive Director



=====================

Olivia R. Garfield - Severn Trent PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning. I'm Liv Garfield, Chief Executive of Severn Trent, and I'm delighted to be here today to talk about our full year '24 financial results.



Now I'm in both (inaudible), as you can see from the sign behind, and you can see it's drizzling, which feels absolutely fair and just after a year of epic rainfall proportions. But we see our job has been about that we need to manage whatever the weather is, come rain or shine. It is for us to make sure that our customers receive the service that they expect, and we just crack on with a smile 365 days of the year.



Now let me talk to you now about the highlights of the last 12 months. Our first big proud moment is the fact that we're highly