Q1 2024 Sonae SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2024

Joao Pedro Magalhaes da Silva Torres Dolores - Sonae SGPS SA - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director



Good morning. Hello, everyone, welcome to Sonae's results conference call for the first quarter of 2024. Besides myself and the Investor Relations team, we have on the call, Cristina Novais from Bright Pixel; Fernando van Zeller from MC; LuÃ­s Mota Duarte from Sierra; and Paulo SimÃµes, Worten.



I would like to start by giving you a quick note on our portfolio as we have made important moves this year. The first quarter of '24 was marked by the integration of Musti into our portfolio following the successful public tender offer launched in November of '23. In March, the consortium led by Sonae reached just over 80% of most of its share capital with a total investment of roughly EUR700 million.



