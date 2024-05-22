Full Year 2024 British Land Company PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Simon Carter - British Land Company PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



We'll make a start. Thank you very much for joining us for our full-year results. It's been quite a busy year for the business, but you probably noticed particularly the last couple of months. So we've got plenty to cover. What I do hope you'll get from these results is a real sense of the momentum in the business and the strategic decisions we took three years ago of really delivering for us.



We're going to follow the normal running order. So Bhavesh will start with the financials, Darren will cover the operational performance, and I'll come back on the strategy and the outlook. But I thought before we do that, maybe if I just go through the headlines.



We're pleased with our operational performance this year. We've continued to lease well across the business with 3.3 million square feet of leasing, 15% ahead of ERV. We have also controlled costs well. And taken together, this has led to profit growth of 2% despite a number of properties entering developments and the Meta surrender.



Our