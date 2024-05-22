May 22, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Archie J. Norman - Marks and Spencer Group plc - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, everybody. It's Archie here. I'm here with Stuart, Jeremy, Fraser and the gang. And it's a pretty miserable day out there, but I can assure you it's not miserable. It's M&S.



As the results get stronger, my remarks get shorter, but don't worry, Stuart has got a few words to say.



Stuart B. Machin - Marks and Spencer Group plc - CEO & Director



Shall I kick off? Well, good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Just before we open up for questions, I thought I'll touch on the results we published this morning and touch on our track transformation.



Firstly, the plan we set out 2 years ago to reshape M&S for growth is starting to pay off. And as I said many times, we consider ourselves a growth business. Our vision is to be