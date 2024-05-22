Q1 2024 Target Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Target Corporation First Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, Wednesday, May 22, 2024.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. John Hulbert, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
John Hulbert - Target Corporation - VP of IR
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our first quarter 2024 earnings conference call.
On the line with me today are Brian Cornell, Chair and Chief Executive Officer; Christina Hennington, Chief Growth Officer; and Michael Fiddelke, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. In a few moments, Brian, Christina and Michael will provide their insights on our first quarter performance, along with our outlook and priorities for the second quarter and remainder of the year. Following their remarks, we'll open the phone lines for a question-and-answer session.
