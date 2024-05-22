Q1 2024 Arbe Robotics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Arbe Robotics first-quarter 2024 earnings results conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that today's event is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Miri Segal, CEO of MS-IR. Please go ahead.



Miri Segal - MS-IR LLC - Investor Relations



Thank you, everyone, for joining us today. Welcome to Arbe's first-quarter 2024 financial results call. Before we begin, I would like to remind our listeners, that certain information provided on this call may contain forward looking harbor statement and safe harbor statement outlined in today's release also applies to this call.



If you have not received a copy of the PR, please view it in the Investor Relations section of the company's web. Kobi Marenko, Arbe's Co-Founder and CEO, will begin the call with the business update, then we will turn the call over to Karine Pinto-Flomenboim Arbe's CFO. Paul will review the financials in more. Finally, we will open the call for the question-and-answer session.



With that, I'd