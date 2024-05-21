On May 21, 2024, Lewis Ferguson, Director at Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI, Financial), executed a sale of 2,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on May 22, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $58.9 each, totaling $117,800.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI, Financial) specializes in providing high-speed Internet access and Internet Protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. The company operates a large-scale, facilities-based network designed to optimize performance and reliability.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,240 shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI, Financial) and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been 42 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI, Financial) were trading at $58.9 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.89 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 2.33, significantly lower than the industry median of 16.07 and below the company's historical median.

The GF Value of the stock is $107.85, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.55. This suggests that the stock might be a possible value trap, and potential investors should think twice before making an investment decision.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might provide current and potential investors with insights into how insiders view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.