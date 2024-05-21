On May 21, 2024, Anthony Hunt, Chief Executive Officer of Repligen Corp (RGEN, Financial), executed a sale of 20,072 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 36,779 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Repligen Corp (RGEN, Financial) is a bioprocessing company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. The company's products include protein A ligands, cell culture growth factors, chromatography equipment, and filtration products, which are essential for the production of monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies, and other biologics.

On the date of the sale, shares of Repligen Corp were priced at $168.26, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $9.23 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 660.52, significantly above both the industry median of 29.18 and the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of Repligen Corp is calculated at $156.38, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and seven insider sells at Repligen Corp, indicating a trend of insider selling activities.

This recent transaction by the insider aligns with the ongoing trend of insider sales at the company, reflecting a consistent pattern of behavior among the executives and key stakeholders.

