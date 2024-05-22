On May 22, 2024, Gavin Rennick, President New Energy at Schlumberger Ltd (SLB, Financial), executed a sale of 38,083 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in the company stands adjusted.

Schlumberger Ltd (SLB, Financial) is a global technology company that provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. The company's products and services are designed to optimize hydrocarbon recovery and maximize reservoir value.

The shares were sold at a price of $48.28 each, resulting in a total amount of $1,837,946.64. On the day of the sale, Schlumberger Ltd had a market cap of approximately $66.44 billion.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Schlumberger Ltd shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders. There have been 28 insider sells and only 1 insider buy. The insider, Gavin Rennick, has sold a total of 82,803 shares over the past year and has not purchased any shares.

The current price-earnings ratio of Schlumberger Ltd stands at 15.44, which is above the industry median of 11.485. This indicates a higher valuation compared to its peers.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Schlumberger Ltd is estimated at $56.47 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sale might draw attention from investors trying to understand the latest shifts within Schlumberger Ltd, especially in the context of its current valuation and stock performance.

