On May 20, 2024, Alexander Warren, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of Trinet Group Inc (TNET, Financial), sold 1,867 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 13,694 shares and has not made any purchases.

Trinet Group Inc, a provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small to midsize businesses, has seen a pattern of insider sales with no insider buys over the past year, totaling 32 insider sells.

On the date of the sale, shares of Trinet Group Inc were priced at $103.74. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $5.398 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 17.50, slightly below the industry median of 17.72 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Trinet Group Inc is $117.33 per share, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

