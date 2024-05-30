Katherine Barton, Chief Growth Officer of The Honest Co Inc (HNST, Financial), executed a sale of 67,930 shares of the company on May 21, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing.

The Honest Co Inc (HNST, Financial) is a consumer goods company known for its emphasis on ethical consumerism. The company offers a range of products including diapers, baby wipes, and personal care items, all marketed as healthier and more sustainable alternatives to mainstream brands.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 67,930 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction reflects a continuation of the selling trend observed among company insiders. In the past year, there have been 31 insider sells and only 3 insider buys at The Honest Co Inc (HNST, Financial).

On the date of the sale, shares of The Honest Co Inc (HNST, Financial) were priced at $2.77, resulting in a market cap of approximately $271.254 million. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $3.37, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider selling activity may be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the perspectives of high-level executives on the company's stock value and future prospects.

