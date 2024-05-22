Release Date: May 22, 2024

Positive Points

Skyline Champion Corp (SKY, Financial) reported a 9% increase in net sales for the fourth quarter, reaching $536 million.

U.S. factory-built housing revenue increased by 12%, with the number of homes sold rising by 15% year-over-year.

The company approved a share repurchase program for up to $100 million, reflecting strong cash generation and a robust balance sheet.

Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) saw a 16% sequential increase in orders and a 118% organic rise year-over-year, indicating strong demand for affordable housing.

The integration of recent investments is progressing well, with operational and purchasing efficiencies expected to achieve the upper end of the original synergy target of $10 million to $15 million by the end of fiscal 2025.

Negative Points

The company faced challenges due to adverse weather conditions and longer cycle times for regional acquisitions, which temporarily reduced net sales.

Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) recorded a $34.5 million reserve for estimated remediation costs related to a water intrusion issue, impacting gross profit and margins.

Canadian revenue declined by 23% due to higher interest rates and economic uncertainties, affecting sales volume.

Gross profit decreased by 30% in the fourth quarter, with gross margin contracting by 1,040 basis points due to remediation costs and lower average selling prices.

The company expects continued declines in gross margins in the near term due to lower option homes and the impact of ramping up new plant operations.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Given some of the noise you saw in the fourth quarter, is the spring selling season shaping up as you thought, and is the elongated cycle time you called out largely flushed out?

A: The spring selling season demand-wise is shaping up as expected, with very healthy demand overall. The tie-up with weather and other factors is just a timing issue. Inventory balances increased sequentially quarter over quarter, driven by timing of retail inventory getting delivered and not yet finished. This cycle time is longer than expected, but demand at retail is very strong.

Q: Can you provide more color on the direct channel activity and how your customers are reacting? Have you started seeing them step-up order activity?

A: Repeat customers are starting to return to market in a decent way, with some plants seeing backlog growth. Most customers have started to return to ordering, and volume is expected to ramp up into the first and second quarters. Interest rates are not significantly impacting them, especially those focused on rentals. The Champion financing partnership with Triade and other turnkey services have attracted new communities.

Q: Could you help us bridge the gap between industry volume growth and your performance, considering weather was an issue?

A: Adjusting for the finished goods inventory build during the quarter, our top line is right on par with the industry. It's primarily a timing issue with cycle time through the inventory and retail channels.

Q: On the guidance for the water intrusion remediation costs, is your base case expectation that recoveries from suppliers will cover the potential range of outcomes on the liability side?

A: We are in the early stages of understanding the total impact and potential recoveries. The first step was communication to the supplier, and we are awaiting their approval on our remediation plan. The next step involves communication to customers and understanding the reply rate, followed by inspections and appropriate mitigation.

Q: Can you drill down into the cadence of retail traffic and demand through the quarter, as well as overall orders, including community business?

A: Demand steadily increased through the first calendar quarter, with January being slower due to weather. Retail demand is very healthy, and builder developers and communities are starting to ramp up. We expect sequential revenue growth and an increase in backlog, indicating healthy order rates.

Q: How are you set up on trade, and what opportunities and wins have you seen with the recent partnership with Triade?

A: The system integration with Triade is complete, and new programs have been well received. The traction has been exceptional, attracting customers we couldn't previously reach. This partnership is driving significant interest and business.

Q: How are you thinking about industry volumes as we head into fiscal 2025?

A: Industry volumes should pick up, driven by the community channel and healthy retail activity. The community channel was significantly off in fiscal 2024, but as they return, the industry should get back to normal demand activity, especially in the latter half of the year.

Q: With the community business potentially coming back and retail channel selling homes with fewer options, what does the gross margin differential look like between the retail and community channels?

A: There is no significant difference in gross margins between the retail and community channels.

Q: Can you provide an update on the remediation for water intrusion issues, including the number of homes affected and the expected cash impact?

A: We are not disclosing the total number of homes affected. The net cash impact, net of recoveries, is expected to be spread over several years rather than several quarters.

Q: How are you approaching capital allocation, particularly regarding M&A and the share buyback program?

A: Our M&A pipeline remains healthy and robust, supported by strong cash generation and a positive outlook. The share buyback program is open-ended regarding timing, allowing flexibility in capital allocation.

