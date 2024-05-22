Release Date: May 22, 2024

Positive Points

Comp store sales increased by 3%, driven entirely by customer transactions.

Pretax profit margin was 11.1%, up 80 basis points, exceeding expectations.

Gross margin improved by 110 basis points due to lower freight costs and favorable mark-on.

Diluted earnings per share increased by 22%, surpassing the company's plan.

Strong performance in international divisions, with comp store sales up 4% in Canada and 2% in Europe and Australia.

Negative Points

SG&A expenses increased by 20 basis points due to higher store wage and payroll costs.

Impact of unfavorable weather on sales in certain regions.

Freight costs, while lower, are expected to remain sticky due to structural changes in the logistics industry.

The promotional environment remains competitive, with some retailers lowering prices.

Inventory levels at distribution centers were down 5%, indicating potential supply chain challenges.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you elaborate on drivers of the market share gains across both apparel and home that you cited? And just your confidence in the multiyear runway for continued gains maybe near term, have you seen any change in business momentum here in May?

A: (Ernie L. Herrman, CEO) The momentum is consistent with the last few months. We are the only retailer offering a treasure hunt format with good, better, best merchandise across all income and age groups. Our value leadership and ability to capitalize on excess inventories from other retailers give us confidence in continued market share gains.

Q: Are you still attracting a younger customer to all of the banners? And are you seeing any increased signs of trade down from a higher income demographic?

A: (Ernie L. Herrman, CEO) Yes, we continue to attract younger customers. While we don't have specific customer data due to lower credit card penetration, sales in stores across different demographics, both above and below $100,000 income, were positive. This quarter skewed slightly more towards lower-income customers.

Q: Can you speak to your outlook for further market share capture and momentum in the home goods segment and the home segment in aggregate?

A: (John Klinger, CFO) We are confident in our 2% to 3% comp guidance for the year. Our sales growth is driven by customer transactions, indicating a healthy top line. Despite industry upheaval, our flexible business model allows us to adapt and gain market share.

Q: How are you thinking about the HomeGoods business as you balance the solid recovery in margin against a more competitive furnishings and furniture space?

A: (John Klinger, CFO) We are confident in HomeGoods, focusing on replenishment business to drive repeat traffic. Our unique model and ability to flex categories where demand is higher give us confidence in continued market share gains.

Q: Can you talk about the competition for deals and whether you've seen any changes within the good, better, and best opportunities?

A: (Ernie L. Herrman, CEO) Competition is always there, but our well-trained buyers and strong vendor relationships make us more important to vendors. We are confident in our ability to secure deals and maintain our value proposition.

Q: How do you think about your pricing strategy in light of a potentially more promotional environment?

A: (Ernie L. Herrman, CEO) Our buyers ensure we maintain a price gap between our out-the-door retail and competitors. We will adjust if necessary, but currently, we see no significant impact from promotional activities in our categories.

Q: Can you continue to run negative low to mid-single-digit per store inventory and drive a positive comp?

A: (John Klinger, CFO) Yes, store inventories are in line with last year. The decrease in distribution center inventory is due to higher packaway inventory from the previous year, which we have since bled through.

Q: Is there potential to grow outside of your existing countries?

A: (Ernie L. Herrman, CEO) We are always looking at new markets but can't disclose specifics at this time. We are confident in our store growth plans in existing markets, including the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Q: How are the remodels going, and what are you seeing in terms of performance differences?

A: (John Klinger, CFO) Remodels ensure stores maintain an excellent fit and finish, contributing to a pleasant shopping experience. We focus on fixtures that make shopping easier and maintain a high focus on shrink, planning it to be flat year-over-year.

Q: Can you talk about your shopper, particularly the younger demographic, and their shopping behavior across different brands?

A: (Ernie L. Herrman, CEO) We aim to build loyalty through our TJX rewards program, encouraging cross-shopping among our brands. Our digital marketing and in-store efforts are designed to drive this behavior, although measuring it precisely is challenging.

