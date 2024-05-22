Full Year 2024 SSE PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Alistair Phillips-Davies - SSE plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our Full Year Results Presentation. I'm joined by Chief Commercial Officer, Martin Pibwoth; and Barry O'Regan, our Chief Financial Officer. We'd be delighted to take your questions after we present the results of what was a good year of delivery as we continue to power sustainable growth across the group.



First, I'd like to acknowledge the people behind today's results. SSE's ongoing success depends on the employees and contractors who deliver our strategy. Keeping them safe is our top priority, and we were deeply saddened by the loss of Richard Ellis, the employee of a contractor who died in an off-site incident in October last year. Our thoughts remain with Richard's family, friends and colleagues.



Our workforce is growing significantly to deliver our construction program, and we are redoubling efforts to ensure everyone on an SSE site gets home safely. As part of this, we recently opened Scotland's first immersive safety training center. It will serve up to