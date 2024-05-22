Q1 2024 Walkme Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

John Streppa - Walkme Ltd - IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining the Walkme first-quarter 2024 earnings call. I'm John Streppa Investor Relations for Walkme, and today I'm joined by Dan Adika, CEO and Co-Founder; Scott Little, Chief Revenue Officer; and Hagit Ynon, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin a few housekeeping items. First, we are continuing to incorporate a video element to help showcase our technology and some of the great things we're achieving here at Walkme. I encourage you to go to our IR website, ir.walkme.com to watch live or replay, which will be available following the conclusion of our presentation.



