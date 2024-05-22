Q1 2024 Alvotech SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Benedikt Stefansson. Please go ahead.



Benedikt Stefansson - Alvotech SA - IR Director



Thank you, and good morning or afternoon to everyone joining this call today. Yesterday evening, the company issued a press release that can be found in the News section of our investor portal, investors.alvotech.com. The release outlines key highlights related to our first-quarter results.



Additionally, we have posted with the call and information for today's event, a slide presentation, which we will be referring to during today's call. Please go to the Events section of our Investors site to download the slide deck, if you haven't already done so.



Our presentation materials and some of our statements that we make today may include forward-looking statements. These statements do not ensure future