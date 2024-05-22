Q4 2024 Dorian LPG Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Dorian LPG fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. Additionally, a live audio webcast of today's conference call is available on Dorian LPG's website, which is www.dorianlpg.com.



I'd now like to turn the conference over to Ted Young, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you, Mr. Young. Please go ahead.



Theodore Young - Dorian LPG Ltd - Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Principal Financial and Accounting Officer;Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer - Dorian LPG(USA)LLC



Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, everyone, and thank you all for joining us for our fourth quarter 2024 results conference call. With me today are John Hadjipateras, Chairman, President and CEO of Dorian LPG Limited. John Lycouris, Head of Energy Transition and Chief Executive Officer of Dorian LPG USA, as well as Tim Hansen, our Chief Commercial Officer.

