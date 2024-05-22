Q3 2024 Brady Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the third-quarter 2024 Brady Corporation earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Ann Thornton, CFO. Please go ahead.



Ann Thornton - Brady Corp - Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the Brady Corporation fiscal 2024 third-quarter earnings conference call. The slides for this morning's call are located on our website at www.bradycorp.com/investors. We will begin our prepared remarks on slide number 3.



Please note that during this call, we may make comments about forward-looking information. Words such as expect, will, may, believe, forecast, and anticipate are just a few examples of words identifying a forward-looking statements. It's important to note that forward-looking information is subject to various risk factors and