Q4 2024 Modine Manufacturing Co Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Kathleen Powers - Modine Manufacturing Co - VP, Treasurer, Investor Relations



Hello, and good morning. Welcome to our conference call to discuss Modine's fourth-quarter and full year fiscal 2024 results. I'm joined by Neil Brinker, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mick Lucareli, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The slides that we will be using for today's presentation are available on the Investor Relations section of our website, modine.com. On slide 3 of that deck is our notice regarding forward-looking statements. This call will contain forward-looking statements as outlined in our earnings release, as well as in our company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. With that, I will turn the call over to Neil.



Neil Brinker - Modine Manufacturing Co - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, Kathy, and good morning, everyone. This was an important year in our transformation where our plans became actions, and we delivered results. Our strong fourth quarter performance closed out another record