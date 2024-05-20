On May 20, 2024, Ying Liu, the Chief Accounting Officer of Confluent Inc (CFLT, Financial), sold 7,261 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 96,526 shares and has not made any purchases.

Confluent Inc (CFLT, Financial) is a technology company that specializes in real-time data streaming solutions. The company's platform enables organizations to access, store, and manage data as continuous streams, providing a foundation for developing scalable and flexible data architectures.

On the date of the sale, shares of Confluent Inc were priced at $31.96, resulting in a market cap of approximately $10.16 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $36.05, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical valuation multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 65 insider sells at Confluent Inc, reflecting a trend of insider sales.

