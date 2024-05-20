On May 20, 2024, Chad Verbowski, the Chief Technology Officer of Confluent Inc (CFLT, Financial), sold 13,413 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on May 22, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, totaling 78,666 shares sold.

Confluent Inc, based in Mountain View, California, specializes in real-time data streaming solutions. The company's platform enables organizations to access, store, and manage data as continuous streams, providing a foundation for developing scalable and flexible data architectures.

On the date of the sale, shares of Confluent Inc were priced at $31.96. The company's market cap was approximately $10.16 billion. According to GF Value, the stock is considered modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89, suggesting a potential undervaluation.

The GF Value is determined by historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys at Confluent Inc, while there have been 65 insider sells, indicating a trend among insiders that might be of interest to investors and analysts.

Considering the current stock valuation and the ongoing insider selling trend, investors might want to keep an eye on further insider transactions and any potential impact they could have on the stock's performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.