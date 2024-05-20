Q1 2024 Zepp Health Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Grace Zhang - Zepp Health Corp - IR Contact Officer



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Zepp Health Corporation first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. The company's financial and operating results were issued in a press release that our newswire services earlier today and are posted online. You can also view the earnings press release and slides referred to on this call by visiting the IR section of the company's website at ir.com



Participating in today's call are Mr. Wang one song, our Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Liang, our Chief Financial Officer of the company's management will begin with the prepared remarks and the call will conclude with a Q&A session. Mr.