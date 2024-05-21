Q4 2024 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the BHEL Q4 FY24 earnings conference call hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Mohit Kumar from ICICI Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Mohit Kumar - ICICI Securities - Analyst



Thank you, (inaudible). Good evening. On behalf of ICICI Securities, I welcome you all for Q4 FY24 and FY24 earnings conference call of BHEL. We are very pleased to have with us today Mr. K Sadashiv Murthy, Chairman and Managing Director and BHEL management team to discuss the results.



We will start with brief opening remarks from CMD sir, following which we'll open the floor for Q&A. Over to you, sir.



K. S. Murthy - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd - Chairman of the Board, Managing Director



Good evening, everybody. I'm K Sadashiv Murthy, CMD BHEL, with additional charge of Director Finance. I have with me Shri Jai Prakash Srivastava, Director, ER&D; Shri