Q1 2024 Kuaishou Technology Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Kuaishou Technology First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. Please note that English simultaneous interpretation will be provided for management's prepared remarks. This English line will be in listen-only mode.



I will now turn the call over to Mr. Matthew Zhao, VP of Capital Markets and Investor Relations at Kuaishou Technology.



Huaxia Zhao - Kuaishou Technology - VP of Capital Markets & IR and Joint Company Secretary



Thank you, operator. Good evening, and good morning to everyone. Welcome to our first quarter 2024 financial results conference call. Joining us today are Mr. Cheng Yixiao, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Jin Bing, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we start, please note that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ from those discussed. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as