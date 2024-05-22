Q4 2024 Universal Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Universal Corporation fourth-quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Assistant Treasurer at Universal Corporation, Jennifer Rowe. Please go ahead.



Jennifer Rowe - Universal Corp. - Assistant Treasurer



Thank you for joining us. George Freeman, our Chairman, President, and CEO; and Johan Kroner, our Chief Financial Officer, are here with me today and will join me in answering questions after these brief remarks. This call is being webcast live and will be available on our website and on telephone taped replay. It will remain on the website through August 22, 2024. Other than the replay, we have not authorized and disclaimed responsibility for any recording, replay, or distribution of any transcription of this call.



This call is copyrighted and may not be used without our permission. Before I begin to discuss our results, I caution you that we will be making forward-looking statements that are based on current knowledge and some