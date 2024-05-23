Half Year 2024 Nufarm Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Gregory Hunt - Nufarm Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you, Ashley. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Nufarm's 2024 interim results presentation and thank you for joining us today. Before we get into the presentation, I'll just pause for a moment to draw your attention to the disclaimer on slide 2 and in particular statement relating to forward-looking statements.



And as a result, despite experiencing challenging conditions during the half, we continue to be pleased with the progress that we're making on our strategies, which aim to deliver long-term value for our shareholders. In the context of the industry conditions that we faced. If I'm delivered a solid result for the first half of financial year '24.



For the period, we reported underlying EBITDA of $217 million and statutory NPAT of $49 million. We declared an interim dividend of $0.04 per share. We remain focused on our strategy, achieving important milestones in crop protection and in our seeds, Omega-3 and carinata platforms. Now to the pace that I'm sure you're all looking for the