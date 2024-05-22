Release Date: May 22, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Brady Corp (BRC, Financial) achieved a new company record high earnings per share this quarter.

Total organic sales growth was 4.5%, with improved gross profit margin to 51.6%.

Strong cash generation continued, with operating cash flow increasing from $72.5 million to $72.7 million this quarter.

The company returned funds to shareholders through both quarterly dividends and increased share buybacks, totaling $61.6 million.

Several new products were launched, including a rugged barcode scanner, an industrial inkjet color label printer, and a reengineered floor marking tape.

Negative Points

Economic conditions in China remain challenging, with sales declining over 17% in the region.

Healthcare segment has been a continual drag on organic growth due to stagnant hospital admissions.

SG&A expenses increased from $91 million to $95.8 million this quarter.

Foreign currency translation decreased sales by 0.3%, and the impact of divestitures reduced sales by 2.3%.

Gross margin improvements may not be sustainable, with the current quarter's margin potentially being a high watermark.

Q & A Highlights

Q: You're expecting low single-digit growth for Q2, but can you provide any qualitative view on what you might be expecting in terms of organic growth and customer demand beyond this quarter?

A: Russell Shaller, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: While we anticipate a more robust second half of the calendar year, there are still uncertainties that may temper that optimism. Many industrial indicators point to a favorable second half, but expectations for recovery have been pushed out.

Q: What trends are you seeing in industrial automation and industrial track and trace? Also, can you provide an update on the healthcare business?

A: Russell Shaller, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: Short-term, there's hesitancy in investment due to economic concerns, but long-term, the market looks promising. Healthcare has been stagnant, with hospital admissions down, but we are launching new products to capture a larger market share.

Q: Were any of the three new products detailed in the previous quarter available?

A: Russell Shaller, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: These products are in pilot launch and will start to see sales in Q4 and into next year. Sales will feather into our overall organic growth rate rather than causing a significant spike.

Q: How did you achieve almost 5% organic growth in Europe despite macro concerns?

A: Russell Shaller, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: Our team has been successful in expanding wallet share at numerous customers, leading to better organic growth. This growth is not due to pricing but increased product consumption.

Q: What contributed to the gross margin expansion this quarter, and how sustainable is it?

A: Russell Shaller, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: The favorable gross margin is partly due to the elimination of previous cost premiums. While 51% is likely a high watermark, we are comfortable with maintaining gross margins around 50%.

Q: Is there still room to reduce SG&A as a percentage of sales?

A: Russell Shaller, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: While we are always looking for ways to improve efficiency, current SG&A levels are balanced by factors such as paid advertising and sales optimization tools.

Q: Can you provide more detail on the Gravitas acquisition?

A: Russell Shaller, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: Gravitas is still in the regulatory approval process. The acquisition aims to provide a more complete solution to our customers by adding direct part marking capabilities to our portfolio.

Q: How does your go-to-market strategy change with the rollout of new rugged track and trace products?

A: Russell Shaller, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: We are working more through value-added resellers and expanding our portfolio to existing networks. This includes leveraging the networks established by our previous acquisitions, Code and Nordic ID.

Q: Are there any restrictions on your share repurchases based on cash location?

A: Ann Thornton, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer: There are no restrictions on our ongoing share repurchases based on cash location. We have $37 million remaining on our current authorization and will continue to be opportunistic.

Q: Did activity pick up throughout the quarter, and is this momentum carrying into the fourth quarter?

A: Ann Thornton, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer: Yes, we saw better results in the last month of the quarter, and we hope this momentum continues into the fourth quarter.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.