Full Year 2024 EROAD Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

* Mark Heine

EROAD Ltd - Co-Chief Executive Officer

* David Kenneson

EROAD Ltd - Co-Chief Executive Officer

* Margaret Warrington

EROAD Ltd - Chief Financial Officer



Warm welcome to EROAD full year results for the 12 months March 23, 2024. Today, I'm joined by David Kenneson, my recently announced Co-CEO; and Margaret Warrington, our CFO. Is a pleasure to have you here today to go through our very strong financial results.



Okay. First of all, you can ask questions throughout the presentation. There's a link in the team's function to ask Q&A. So feel free to ask them during the presentation, and Jason will ask them of us at the end once we've completed our start.



Our agenda is I'll take you through the operation results. Dave will speak to performance of each of our markets, and Margaret will take you through the