NVIDIA Surpasses Q1 Expectations and Projects Strong Q2 Amid AI Demand Surge

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

In a recurring theme over the past year, AI leader NVIDIA (NVDA, Financial) outperformed analysts' Q1 earnings and sales estimates, projecting Q2 revenues significantly above consensus. This performance highlights the robust demand for AI. Major tech firms like Meta Platforms (META, Financial), Microsoft (MSFT, Financial), Google (GOOG, Financial), and Tesla (TSLA, Financial) are investing billions in AI. NVIDIA, with its superior chips, continues to benefit greatly, outperforming its closest competitor, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD, Financial).

Despite concerns about potential pullbacks in AI spending, NVDA shares were near all-time highs before its Q1 report, having doubled year-to-date. Investors were worried that customers might reduce orders for NVDA's current AI platform, Hopper, after the announcement of the upcoming Blackwell platform, which promises greater power and efficiency.

However, NVDA not only exceeded high expectations but also eased fears of order delays due to Blackwell. The company assured that demand for AI infrastructure remains strong. Additionally, CEO Jensen Huang mentioned that NVDA expects significant Blackwell-related revenue this year, earlier than the market anticipated, as the company initially projected shipping Blackwell around early 2025.

  • NVDA reported adjusted EPS of $6.12, a 400% year-over-year increase, with revenue growing 262% to $26.04 billion, surpassing its forecast of $23.52-24.48 billion.
  • Data Center revenue grew 427% year-over-year, driven by strong demand for Hopper GPUs, despite the upcoming Blackwell platform. Other segments, such as Gaming, Professional Visualization, and Automotive, also saw double-digit year-over-year revenue growth.
  • NVDA announced a ten-for-one stock split effective June 7 and a $0.01 per share quarterly dividend post-split. While a stock split doesn't change the company's value, it can boost investor enthusiasm and benefit options traders.
  • For Q2, NVDA projects revenue of $27.44-28.56 billion, representing approximately 107% year-over-year growth. Non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be around 75.5%, down from 78.9% in Q1, consistent with management's comments on component cost trends.

While NVDA's growth appears unstoppable, risks remain. Tech firms are investing heavily in AI, expecting productivity gains from private companies and governments. However, the timeline for these gains is uncertain, potentially leading to excess supply and reduced orders. Nonetheless, as long as AI capital spending remains robust, NVDA is likely to continue its strong performance.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.