What's Driving Zuora Inc's Surprising 21% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
15 minutes ago

Zuora Inc (ZUO, Financial), a prominent player in the software industry, has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price recently. Over the past week, the stock has seen a decline of 5.10%, yet it has gained an impressive 20.69% over the last three months. Currently, the stock is fairly valued with a GF Value of $10.55, aligning closely with today's price of $10.8. This valuation marks a shift from three months ago when the stock was considered modestly undervalued.

Introduction to Zuora Inc

Zuora Inc provides innovative cloud-based software on a subscription basis, aiding companies across various industries to transition into subscription-based business models. The company's flagship Zuora Central platform automates critical processes in the subscription order-to-cash cycle, including billing, collections, and revenue recognition. With a strong presence in the United States, Zuora's product suite includes Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, and several other complementary technologies that enhance its core offerings.

1793712582318780416.png

Assessing Zuora's Profitability

Despite its innovative product offerings, Zuora currently holds a low Profitability Rank of 2 out of 10. The company's operating margin stands at -14.92%, which, although negative, fares better than 26.26% of its peers in the software sector. Its Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) are also in the negative territory at -59.52% and -9.46% respectively, yet these figures still outperform a significant portion of the industry. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -16.01%, surpassing 24.41% of competitors.

1793712623452319744.png

Exploring Growth Opportunities

Zuora boasts a high Growth Rank of 8 out of 10, reflecting its potential for future expansion. The company has demonstrated a steady increase in revenue, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 5.90% and a 5-Year Rate of 4.50%. Looking ahead, Zuora is projected to achieve a Total Revenue Growth Rate of 10.34% over the next 3 to 5 years, indicating promising growth prospects.

1793712641185837056.png

Investor Interest in Zuora

Notable investors have taken positions in Zuora, reflecting confidence in its business model and future prospects. Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) is the top holder with 2.88% of shares, followed by Jim Simons and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), holding 0.15% and 0.01% respectively. These investments underscore the interest from seasoned market participants.

Competitive Landscape

Zuora operates in a competitive environment with key players like Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB, Financial), Sterling Check Corp (STER, Financial), and Tuya Inc (TUYA, Financial). These companies have market caps of $979.911 million, $1.53 billion, and $1.22 billion respectively, positioning them as significant competitors in the software industry.

Conclusion

Zuora Inc's financial health and market position, despite some challenges in profitability, show considerable promise due to its innovative subscription management solutions and strong growth metrics. The recent stock price rally can be attributed to its strategic positioning and potential for future revenue growth. Investors and market watchers will do well to keep an eye on Zuora as it continues to evolve and capitalize on the growing trend towards subscription-based business models.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.