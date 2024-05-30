Unveiling Qualcomm (QCOM)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right?

A Comprehensive Guide to Qualcomm's Market Valuation

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Qualcomm Inc (QCOM, Financial) recently reported a daily loss of 1.06%, despite a substantial 30.4% gain over the past three months. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 7.44, investors and analysts are keen to determine whether the current stock price reflects the company's intrinsic value. Is Qualcomm significantly overvalued? This analysis delves into Qualcomm's valuation to provide a clearer picture.

Company Overview

Qualcomm develops and licenses vital wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones, with a strong presence in the CDMA and OFDMA technology sectors, fundamental to all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Not only is Qualcomm a major player in the wireless device market, but it also ventures into automotive and Internet of Things markets with its RF-front end modules and chips. Despite its robust market cap of $224.10 billion and a stock price of $200.78, a critical assessment against the GF Value suggests a different story.

1793714227895234560.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure calculated to represent the true intrinsic value of a stock. It incorporates historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and projected future business performance. The GF Value suggests a fair trading baseline for Qualcomm's stock, which currently stands at $137.99, significantly lower than its current trading price.

Given this disparity, Qualcomm (QCOM, Financial) is categorized as significantly overvalued according to the GF Value. This overvaluation indicates potential lower future returns relative to the company's business growth. This assessment is crucial for investors considering long-term investment in Qualcomm.

1793714202590998528.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Investing in companies with robust financial health reduces the risk of significant capital loss. Qualcomm's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.9, indicating a stronger position than 64.03% of its industry peers. This financial strength, rated 8 out of 10 by GuruFocus, underscores Qualcomm's capability to manage debt efficiently.

1793714245981073408.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Qualcomm has consistently demonstrated profitability, with an impressive operating margin of 22.56%, ranking higher than 87.53% of competitors in the Semiconductor industry. This profitability, combined with a revenue growth rate of 15.8% annually, positions Qualcomm favorably for future value creation.

ROIC vs. WACC: A Measure of Value Creation

Comparing the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insights into Qualcomm's efficiency in generating returns on investments relative to its costs. Qualcomm's ROIC of 22.15 significantly surpasses its WACC of 11.9, indicating effective value creation for shareholders.

1793714264092078080.png

Conclusion

While Qualcomm exhibits strong financial health, profitability, and growth, its current market price significantly exceeds the GF Value, suggesting it is overvalued. Investors should consider this analysis to align their investment decisions with their financial goals.

To explore other high-quality companies that may offer above-average returns at reduced risk, visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.