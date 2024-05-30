Unveiling Medtronic PLC (MDT)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Exploring the Intrinsic Value of Medtronic PLC in Today's Market

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Medtronic PLC (MDT, Financial) recently experienced a daily loss of 4.29%, contributing to a three-month decline of 3.13%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 3.14, investors are keen to understand if the stock is modestly undervalued. This article delves into Medtronic PLC's current valuation to provide a clearer picture of its market positioning.

Company Overview

Medtronic PLC, a giant in the medical-device industry, develops and manufactures devices for chronic disease management. Its product range includes pacemakers, insulin pumps, and surgical tools, with about 50% of its sales generated from international markets. Currently, Medtronic PLC's stock is trading at $82.08, while the GF Value estimates its fair value at $92.63, suggesting that the stock might be modestly undervalued.

1793714466022649856.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure reflecting the true value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and expected future business performance. If Medtronic PLC's stock price significantly deviates from this line, it could indicate that the stock is either overvalued or undervalued. Presently, the GF Value suggests that Medtronic PLC's stock offers potential for higher future returns, given its current price below the GF Value.

1793714444967243776.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Investigating a company's financial strength is crucial to avoid potential capital loss. Medtronic PLC's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.33, positioning it lower than 78.5% of its peers in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. This metric, along with a fair financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, suggests a reasonable risk profile for investment.

1793714484142043136.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Medtronic PLC has maintained profitability over the past decade, with a notable operating margin of 19%, outperforming 84.63% of its industry counterparts. Despite this, its revenue and EBITDA growth rates lag behind more than half of the industry, signaling mixed growth prospects. This is a critical factor for investors aiming for long-term value creation.

Comparative Analysis of ROIC and WACC

A key indicator of profitability is the comparison between Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Medtronic PLC's ROIC of 6.18 slightly surpasses its WACC of 6.07, indicating minimal but positive value creation from its investments.

1793714501938475008.png

Conclusion

Overall, Medtronic PLC (MDT, Financial) presents as modestly undervalued according to the GF Value, with fair financial health and profitability. However, its growth metrics suggest cautious optimism. For a deeper understanding of Medtronic PLC's long-term financials, consider exploring the 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.