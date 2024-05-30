NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance and promising market position. With a current share price of $1,045.40 and a notable daily gain of 10.1%, NVIDIA Corp has demonstrated significant growth, with a three-month change of 32.98%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that NVIDIA Corp is poised for substantial future growth.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects: financial strength, profitability, growth, GF Value, and momentum. These aspects are weighted differently to calculate a comprehensive score ranging from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. NVIDIA Corp has achieved a GF Score of 93, signaling strong future performance potential.

Understanding NVIDIA Corp's Business

NVIDIA Corp, with a market cap of $2.57 trillion and annual sales of $60.92 billion, is a leading developer of graphics processing units (GPUs). Originally designed to enhance computing platforms, particularly in PC gaming, GPUs have evolved into critical components for artificial intelligence (AI) applications. NVIDIA not only produces AI GPUs but also offers Cuda, a software platform for AI model development and training. The company is expanding its presence in data center networking solutions, enhancing its ability to manage complex workloads.

Financial Strength Breakdown

NVIDIA Corp's financial robustness is evident in its impressive Interest Coverage ratio of 128.29, significantly surpassing the benchmark set by investing legend Benjamin Graham. The company's Altman Z-Score of 65.49 further underscores its financial stability, indicating a strong defense against financial distress. Additionally, its strategic debt management is reflected in a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.18.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

NVIDIA Corp's profitability is highlighted by its increasing Operating Margin, which has grown significantly over the past five years, reaching 54.12% in 2024. The company's Gross Margin also reflects a consistent upward trend, standing at 72.72% in 2024. These metrics not only demonstrate NVIDIA's efficiency in revenue conversion but also its competitive edge in the semiconductor industry.

Conclusion

Considering NVIDIA Corp's strong financial strength, impressive profitability, and robust growth metrics, the GF Score effectively highlights the company's unmatched position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores through the GF Score Screen.

