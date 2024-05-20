On May 20, 2024, Director James Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner Inc (IT, Financial) at a price of $455.2 per share. The transaction, detailed in the SEC Filing, resulted in a total sale amount of $4,552,000. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 608,369 shares of the company.

Gartner Inc (IT, Financial) is a leading research and advisory company that provides insights, advice, and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, legal and compliance, marketing, sales, and supply chain functions across the world.

Over the past year, James Smith has sold a total of 95,968 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Gartner Inc (IT, Financial) shows a pattern of 44 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Gartner Inc (IT, Financial) were trading at $455.2 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $34.497 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 44.22, which is above both the industry median of 26.89 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $397.00, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15. This suggests that Gartner Inc (IT, Financial) is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at Gartner Inc (IT, Financial).

