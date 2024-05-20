Half Year 2024 Elders Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Mark Allison - Elders Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you very much, and welcome to all to the Elders half year results presentation for financial year '24. Thank you for joining Paul and myself for the session today.



From an Elders' viewpoint, this is the first half of our Fourth Eight Point Plan, first year of our Fourth Eight Point Plan. The Elders philosophy, since the First Eight Point Plan in 2014, has been to control what we can control and not to dwell on what we can't control; to have a cost and capital structure to allow us to make good returns in bad years and make great returns in good years. The FY '24 full year guidance is an example of acceptable returns in the difficult market and cost conditions and particularly in quarter 1, and we will go to the detail of that through